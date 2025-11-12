FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh govt suspends Gonda BEO over Rs 2.25 crore bribery case; know what happened

Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended Atul Kumar Tiwari, the Basic Education Officer of Gonda district, for allegedly demanding a commission of around Rs 2.25 crore in return for awarding a tender.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 06:30 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh govt suspends Gonda BEO over Rs 2.25 crore bribery case; know what happened
Uttar Pradesh govt suspends Gonda BEO Atul Kumar Tiwari over bribery case
Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended Atul Kumar Tiwari, the Basic Education Officer (BEO) of Gonda district, for allegedly demanding a commission of around Rs 2.25 crore in return for awarding a tender. CM Yogi directed quick action against him after knowing about this. He has now been removed from his post.  

Tiwari has been suspended due to allegations of various serious irregularities. The suspension came on the recommendation of Devi Patton Mandal Commissioner and Gonda District Magistrate. He has now been attached to the office of the Joint Director of Education, Lucknow. A departmental investigation has also been ordered against him. His suspension has shocked the entire department. 

What are the allegations against Atul Tiwari? 

Atul Tiwari is facing a serious allegation that he demanded a 15% commission (around Rs 2.25 crore) on a Rs 15 crore furniture tender. After this action was known, an FIR was lodged against the Basic Education Officer and three others in the Nagar Kotwali police station, based on the orders of the Anti-Corruption Court, Gorakhpur. 

The department was already under scanner after the recruitment of over 600 teachers which has been investigated by the STF. This prompted bigger action after which the Commissioner and District Magistrate had sent a letter to the government pointing out the irregularities in the department, in which the allegations were found to be prima facie true. The allegations include publishing bids on a special catalog (which was against the rules) and recovering Rs 10 lakh from some tenders. 

They are also accused of not completing departmental schemes on time, submitting false documents, and being negligent in monitoring. 

