FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture

US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'

US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'

US Strikes Venezuela: Captured President Nicolas Maduro arrives in New York City, to be detained in Brooklyn’s federal jail

Uttar Pradesh govt extends winter break, schools up to class 8 to remain closed till THIS date, to reopen on...

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Gold, silver prices today, January 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

India issues advisory for its citizens after US strike on Venezuela: 'Avoid all...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'

NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeIndia

INDIA

Uttar Pradesh govt extends winter break, schools up to class 8 to remain closed till THIS date, to reopen on...

The decision to close schools was taken in view of the persistent cold wave conditions, dense fog, and concerns over the safety of students. Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh govt extends winter break, schools up to class 8 to remain closed till THIS date, to reopen on...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The severe cold wave and dense fog that have gripped Uttar Pradesh for several days have brought some relief to students as schools remain closed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 5, citing concerns over the safety of students amidst the harsh weather conditions.

CM Yogi's relief for students

The decision to close schools was taken in view of the persistent cold wave conditions, dense fog, and concerns over the safety of students. The directive applies to schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh Board. Earlier, on December 29, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered the closure of schools up to Class 12 across the state until January 1, 2026, citing severe cold wave conditions.

Extended winter break for educational institutions

Meanwhile, schools under the Basic Education Department, from class 1 to 8, will remain closed until January 14, 2026, as per the official calendar. This extended winter break will provide relief to millions of students who can now enjoy the New Year celebrations with their families without worrying about attending school.

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of dense to very dense fog conditions in both west and east Uttar Pradesh during night and early morning hours till January 5, with isolated pockets continuing to see poor visibility even beyond that period. The severe cold wave and fog have disrupted daily life, with visibility dropping to near zero at multiple locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Government's precautionary measures

The government has taken several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, including distributing blankets, stopping people from sleeping outdoors, and ensuring full preparedness at night shelters. The CM has also instructed officials to stay on alert, carry out field inspections, and provide necessary support during the harsh winter conditions

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President after Nicolas Maduro's capture
US Strikes Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez takes charge as interim President
US Strikes Venezuela: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US, says, 'Act of war, violation of...'
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's FIRST statement on Maduro's capture by US
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says, 'We strongly urge to...'
Russia's FIRST reaction to US striking Venezuela, asks Trump to...; says...
US Strikes Venezuela: Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing President Nicolas Maduro: 'We're going to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement after capturing Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement