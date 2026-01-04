Uttar Pradesh govt extends winter break, schools up to class 8 to remain closed till THIS date, to reopen on...

The decision to close schools was taken in view of the persistent cold wave conditions, dense fog, and concerns over the safety of students. Read here to know details.

The severe cold wave and dense fog that have gripped Uttar Pradesh for several days have brought some relief to students as schools remain closed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 5, citing concerns over the safety of students amidst the harsh weather conditions.

CM Yogi's relief for students

The decision to close schools was taken in view of the persistent cold wave conditions, dense fog, and concerns over the safety of students. The directive applies to schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh Board. Earlier, on December 29, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered the closure of schools up to Class 12 across the state until January 1, 2026, citing severe cold wave conditions.

Extended winter break for educational institutions

Meanwhile, schools under the Basic Education Department, from class 1 to 8, will remain closed until January 14, 2026, as per the official calendar. This extended winter break will provide relief to millions of students who can now enjoy the New Year celebrations with their families without worrying about attending school.

Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of dense to very dense fog conditions in both west and east Uttar Pradesh during night and early morning hours till January 5, with isolated pockets continuing to see poor visibility even beyond that period. The severe cold wave and fog have disrupted daily life, with visibility dropping to near zero at multiple locations in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Government's precautionary measures

The government has taken several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, including distributing blankets, stopping people from sleeping outdoors, and ensuring full preparedness at night shelters. The CM has also instructed officials to stay on alert, carry out field inspections, and provide necessary support during the harsh winter conditions