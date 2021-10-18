Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 50,000 to families of COVID-19 victims

Ever since the pandemic first hit in March 2020, COVID-19 has claimed a lot of lives across India. During the second wave of the pandemic, the death toll rose alarmingly, leaving behind families with no breadwinners to fend for them.

In an effort to empower these families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the concerned authorities to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the families of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state in the past 1.5 years.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement on Sunday, where it was mentioned that CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of COVID-19 victims, and ensure their welfare.

The chief minister, in the official order, further asked the officials to ensure that each family receives their entitlement and no eligible family is left behind. The detailed guidelines regarding providing relief to needy families will be issued by the state government soon.

The order states that a team will be formed in every district to ensure the proper implementation of the distribution of financial aid. The team will be headed by the district magistrate of the respective area to make sure that all the districts of the state are covered.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that a total of 22,898 total COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh till now. According to the central government, there are a total of 129 active cases of the virus in UP.

As the number of COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh has dropped, the restrictions placed during the pandemic have also been relaxed by the state government. Now, holding weddings in open spaces has been allowed and the guest limit has also been increased.

(With agency inputs)