50 companies to hire 5000 people: Uttar Pradesh government to launch special job fair today | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The government said in a press release that a special employment fair for young people will begin in Uttar Pradesh today across the state's 18 divisions' minority-dominated areas. The job fair will begin at the Shia PG College in Lucknow's minority-dominated Khadra neighbourhood.

The statement by the Yogi government stated that on November 16, 2022, a special job fair will be held in Lucknow by the Minority Welfare Department and Employment Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh for minority youth.

Employment fairs to be set up in 18 division of Uttar Pradesh

Danish Azad Ansari, the minister of state for minority welfare, noted that the government has consistently made a sincere effort to empower youngsters. And starting on November 16 at Shia Degree PG College, Khadra, a minority-dominated region of Lucknow, special employment fairs will be held for minority youth in areas of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the same manner, stated Ansari.

5000 jobs to given in employement fair

More than 50 enterprises are bringing over 5000 jobs to the minority employment fair, according to the BJP Minister. The appointment letter will also be handed that same day, following the interview. The BJP minister also announced that several startups and stations of different banks would be established to offer suitable advice and motivate those who want to launch their own business.

"More than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in this minority employment fair, whose appointment letter will also be given on the same day after the interview. With this thinking, the government is working with the youth of the Yogi government and the direct positive effect of the government's work is visible in society today, in the manner in which the Yogi government had promised to provide good education and good employment to the youth. But our Yogi government has come true completely," minister for minority welfare added.

(With inputs from ANI)