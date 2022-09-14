Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh government suspends officer for order on Urdu signboards at hospitals

Tabassum Khan said that one Mohammad Haroon of Unnao had complained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh government suspends officer for order on Urdu signboards at hospitals
Reuters Photo/Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Joint Director (Health), who had issued an order requiring all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to ensure that signboards/nameplates at all health facilities in the state, were written in Urdu as well.

The Joint Director (Health), identified as Tabassum Khan, has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, a senior Health Department official confirmed.

READ | Nabanna Abhijan: Howrah turns into battlefield after BJP workers torch cars, clash with cops during protest

"The procedure for issuing the government order was not followed by her. The order directing CMOs to ensure that signboards and nameplates at government hospitals were written in Urdu also was issued by her without informing senior officers," he said.

In the order issued on September 1, Khan said that one Mohammad Haroon of Unnao had complained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the state's second official language.

READ | DNA Special: Beware of seat belt clip, a 'jugaad' that may prove fatal

"All CMOs have been advised to ensure compliance of the order issued to all hospitals, primary and community health centres to carry information on signboards in Urdu also," she had added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
13-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Northeast Delhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.