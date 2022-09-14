Uttar Pradesh government suspends officer for order on Urdu signboards at hospitals

Reuters Photo/Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Joint Director (Health), who had issued an order requiring all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to ensure that signboards/nameplates at all health facilities in the state, were written in Urdu as well.

The Joint Director (Health), identified as Tabassum Khan, has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, a senior Health Department official confirmed.

READ | Nabanna Abhijan: Howrah turns into battlefield after BJP workers torch cars, clash with cops during protest

"The procedure for issuing the government order was not followed by her. The order directing CMOs to ensure that signboards and nameplates at government hospitals were written in Urdu also was issued by her without informing senior officers," he said.

In the order issued on September 1, Khan said that one Mohammad Haroon of Unnao had complained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the state's second official language.

READ | DNA Special: Beware of seat belt clip, a 'jugaad' that may prove fatal

"All CMOs have been advised to ensure compliance of the order issued to all hospitals, primary and community health centres to carry information on signboards in Urdu also," she had added.