Now, get self-employment opportunities at the touch of a button, here's how

On the occasion of 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Udyam Sarathi' app to help youth to explore self-employment opportunities.

As per the government statement, this application will provide all information related to self-employment and the job industry at one click.

The app, prepared under the ODOP scheme and considered to be a master-key for exploring self-employment opportunities to the youth.

Through the Udyam Sarathi app, youth would easily be able to get a varied range of business opportunities in different departments and sectors of the state and the Central government.

The app will also provide assistance by the State government, the opinion of experts as well as details of the entire process of loan availability for youth to start self-employment. In addition to this, the app has details of market availability, information regarding business models, and strategies for development.

Under the vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', this app is poised to benefit the women and farmers looking for avenues of self-employment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.

Named 'Abhyudaya', the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchmi, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati.

"In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there," said Adityanath.

"The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IIT JEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to scale new heights," he said.

He also announced to start 'UP Gaurav Samman' wherein three to five citizens who bring laurels to the state will be awarded every year.

The government's main objective is to make Uttar Pradesh the most developed state with the highest employment rate which will further push the state to become the biggest enterprise hub of the country.

The Samaj Kalyan department of the state government also issued 1,43,929 scholarships to the students.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas or the Uttar Pradesh Day is observed as the foundation day of this state. It was on this very same day in 1950 that Uttar Pradesh was renamed. Earlier, the state was known as the United Provinces.

This idea of celebrating the day was proposed by the then Governor Ram Naik and the first UP Diwas was celebrated in 2018.

The celebrations of the foundation day will continue for three days till January 26.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I convey my best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day. This holy land of sacrifice, culture, and tradition is playing a vital role in fulfilling the idea of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Uttar Pradesh was recognised as a state of India on January 24, 1950.

(With agency inputs)