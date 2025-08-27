No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign, check key details

The drive will come into effect on September 1 and will last until the end of the month. It will be implemented under the supervision of the concerned district magistrates and in coordination with the District Road Safety Committee. Read on for more details on this.

Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new road safety campaign under which petrol pumps will deny fuel to two-wheeler riders not wearing a helmet. The drive will come into effect on Monday (September 1) and will last until the end of the month. The campaign will be implemented under the supervision of the concerned district magistrates (DMs) and in coordination with the District Road Safety Committee. It will be enforced by several departments, including the state police, district administration, and transport department.

What are the details of the road safety drive?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has urged the general public through an official notice to fully cooperate with the enforcement agencies for the campaign. Oil companies -- including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum -- along with all fuel station operators have been requested to cooperate in the effort. "Necessary coordination/monitoring will be ensured at the petrol pump level through the food and logistics department, and the information and public relations system will help in spreading public awareness," UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said, according to Hindustan Times.

'Simplest insurance of life'

"No helmet, no fuel is not a punishment, but a pledge of safety. All citizens, petrol pump operators and oil companies are appealed to give full cooperation in this. Wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance of life," Commissioner Singh said, as per HT.

What are the rules over wearing a helmet in India?

In India, wearing a helmet is mandatory for both the driver as well as the pillion rider of a two-wheeler vehicle. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019 makes it compulsory for every person above the age of four years to wear protective headgear according to the standards prescribed by the government. Penalties for failing to wear a helmet can include a fine and suspension of the driving license (DL). The only exception is for Sikhs wearing a turban. According to data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, more than 67,000 people died in two-wheeler road accidents in a single year (2022), with a majority of incidents involving riders not wearing a helmet. India is widely considered one of the most unsafe countries to drive in the world.