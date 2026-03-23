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Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur to get major boost as CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 53 crore projects, check details

In the first phase, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of three major projects worth approximately Rs 53.26 crore

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur to get major boost as CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 53 crore projects, check details
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The city of Gorkhpur is on the cusp of a major transformation with several key projects nearing completion. The municipal corporation has received approval for these initiatives and is now gearing up for their inauguration and ground-breaking ceremonies. In the first phase, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of three major projects worth approximately Rs 53.26 crore, according to a report by Jagran.

One of the projects is the construction of a modern multilevel parking and commercial complex at Bhandu Singh Park in the Ghantaghar area. The project, worth Rs 27.26 crore, aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. The complex will provide parking facilities and commercial spaces, boosting local business activity.

Pandeyhata commercial complex

Another project is the proposed commercial complex at Pandeyhata, worth Rs 25 crore. The complex will feature a five-story building with 62 shops and parking facilities for 65 vehicles. The project is expected to take around 18 months to complete and will help reduce congestion in the market area.

The Chief Minister is also expected to inaugurate the beautified Ghantaghar, a historic landmark in the city. The Rs 1 crore project includes repairs to the structure, installation of a digital clock and bell, and modern lighting arrangements. The Ghantaghar is a symbol of the city's rich history and will now serve as a major tourist attraction.

Improved infrastructure and traffic management

These projects are part of the municipal corporation's efforts to improve infrastructure and traffic management in Gorkhpur. The completion of these projects will not only enhance the city's aesthetic appeal but also provide relief to residents and visitors alike. The municipal corporation has several other projects in the pipeline, which are expected to further boost the city's development.

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