Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway to get industrial corridor, farmers to lease land, check details

The government has devised a plan to support farmers in developing industrial areas on their land. Farmers with 10-50 acres of land can lease it out and develop industrial areas.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 06:54 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway to get industrial corridor, farmers to lease land, check details
Farmers in Siddharthnagar district will now be able to develop industrial areas on their land, thanks to a new initiative by the government. Under this scheme, farmers will create Pledge Parks on their land and lease out industrial plots to entrepreneurs. The government will provide financial assistance to farmers at a low interest rate of 1% to develop these parks.

Government support for farmers

The government has devised a plan to support farmers in developing industrial areas on their land. Farmers with 10-50 acres of land can lease it out and develop industrial areas. The district administration will provide assistance to farmers in securing loans at a low interest rate. The loan amount will be utilized for internal development work, including construction of roads, boundary walls, drainage systems, toilets, and drinking water facilities.

A district-level committee has been formed to assist farmers in developing Pledge Parks. The committee, headed by the District Magistrate, will address any issues faced by farmers and provide necessary support. The committee comprises officials from various departments, including the Chief Development Officer, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chief Finance Officer, Executive Engineer, and Deputy Director of Industries.

Industrial corridor planned along Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway

The government has initiated plans to develop an industrial corridor along the Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway, which passes through Siddharthnagar. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared at the state level. The industrial corridor is expected to boost economic growth and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and farmers in the region.

The district administration is encouraging farmers to develop Pledge Parks on their land. The administration is confident that the initiative will not only benefit farmers but also contribute to the overall economic development of the region. Farmers interested in developing Pledge Parks can approach the district administration for assistance and guidance.

