Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad man undergoes surgery after Rottweiler dog attacks him, drags for 20 meters

Ghaziabad man undergoes surgery after Rottweiler dog attacks him, drags for 20 meters | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Representational image)

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, cases of dog attacks are consistently making headlines. A few weeks ago In the past, a minor boy who had been attacked by a pitbull received more than 150 stitches. In the most recent incident, a resident, Hemant, of the Luxury Estate Society near Aditya World City in Kavinagar police station, was severely attacked by a Rottweiler-breed dog, requiring surgery.

Information revealed that Hemant had recently taken his pet dog for a walk outside the society gate. Later, two kids joined them for a walk with their Rottweiler. Hemant claimed that when the Rottweiler saw him, he grew violent and suddenly attacked him.

Additionally, the Rottweiler dragged Hemant for 20 to 22 metres by his feet. Fortunately, two motorcycle riders were travelling by at the same time. They stopped the bike right away and rushed to rescue Hemant with the aid of the neighbourhood watchman.

READ | Movies return to Jammu and Kashmir after 30 years: Valley opens its door to first multiplex

Hemant also hits the dog, forcing him to escape from the dog's grip in order to protect himself. But by that point, the dog had really injured him. Additionally, the dog had removed a significant amount of meat from Hemant's leg. Hemant passed out there after too much bleeding.

People from the society arrived there after hearing the noise. Hemant was taken right away to the hospital. Hemant immediately received 23 shots by doctors to reduce his pain. Even the doctors were unable to place stitches since the injury was so bad and limb was missing meat.

The surgery on Hemant was then carried out by the medical professionals. The skin graft for Hemant has been performed. Hemant's recovery will still take between one and two months, according to the doctors. A case has also been opened in Kavinagar police station against the owner of the Rottweiler dog in response to Hemant's complaint. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

READ | Noida: 4 killed, 9 injured after wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society collapses