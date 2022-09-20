Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad man undergoes surgery after Rottweiler dog attacks him, drags for 20 meters

Hemant of the Luxury Estate Society in Kavinagar police station, was severely attacked by a Rottweiler-breed dog, requiring surgery

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad man undergoes surgery after Rottweiler dog attacks him, drags for 20 meters
Ghaziabad man undergoes surgery after Rottweiler dog attacks him, drags for 20 meters | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Representational image)

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, cases of dog attacks are consistently making headlines. A few weeks ago In the past, a minor boy who had been attacked by a pitbull received more than 150 stitches. In the most recent incident, a resident, Hemant, of the Luxury Estate Society near Aditya World City in Kavinagar police station, was severely attacked by a Rottweiler-breed dog, requiring surgery.

Information revealed that Hemant had recently taken his pet dog for a walk outside the society gate. Later, two kids joined them for a walk with their Rottweiler. Hemant claimed that when the Rottweiler saw him, he grew violent and suddenly attacked him.

Additionally, the Rottweiler dragged Hemant for 20 to 22 metres by his feet. Fortunately, two motorcycle riders were travelling by at the same time. They stopped the bike right away and rushed to rescue Hemant with the aid of the neighbourhood watchman.

READ | Movies return to Jammu and Kashmir after 30 years: Valley opens its door to first multiplex

Hemant also hits the dog, forcing him to escape from the dog's grip in order to protect himself. But by that point, the dog had really injured him. Additionally, the dog had removed a significant amount of meat from Hemant's leg. Hemant passed out there after too much bleeding.

People from the society arrived there after hearing the noise. Hemant was taken right away to the hospital. Hemant immediately received 23 shots by doctors to reduce his pain. Even the doctors were unable to place stitches since the injury was so bad and  limb was missing meat.

The surgery on Hemant was then carried out by the medical professionals. The skin graft for Hemant has been performed. Hemant's recovery will still take between one and two months, according to the doctors. A case has also been opened in Kavinagar police station against the owner of the Rottweiler dog in response to Hemant's complaint. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

READ | Noida: 4 killed, 9 injured after wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society collapses

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.