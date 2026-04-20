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Uttar Pradesh gets major boost as expressway stretches set for new residential colonies under govt plan, check details

The benefits of the Mukhyamantri Shahri Vistarikaran Yojana are being seen significantly in smaller districts such as Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Mau.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh gets major boost as expressway stretches set for new residential colonies under govt plan, check details
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Uttar Pradesh’s development is progressing at a fast pace primarily because national highways and expressways are being constructed rapidly. Alongside this, industrial development, employment, and housing projects described as dream homes are being built in the state in large numbers. These points were made by Dr. Balkar Singh, Housing Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board, during a conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry at Hilton Hotel in Gomti Nagar.

Smaller districts to get benefits from urban expansion scheme

The benefits of the Mukhyamantri Shahri Vistarikaran Yojana are being seen significantly in smaller districts such as Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Mau. Dr. Balkar Singh also said that the Awas Vikas Parishad is going to develop an AI and IT City in Vrindavan Colony in the capital. The statements were part of his address at the CII conclave where officials and industry representatives discussed ongoing work in the state.

He said the Awas Vikas Parishad is working to develop new colonies along with industrial development on the sides of the Ganga Expressway, Agra Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Purvanchal Expressway in UP. The development activity is being taken up along the expressway stretches to link residential projects with industrial growth. The work covers multiple corridors that have been built or are under construction across the state.

Jewar airport emerging as centre for regional and global connectivity

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said that Jewar Airport has become a major centre for regional development as well as global connectivity. Christof stated that at present two crore passengers can travel in a year. He added that full attention has been given to Indian Green Building as well as renewable energy while building the airport. According to him, Jewar Airport will help in controlling the increasing passenger traffic at Delhi Airport.

Shashank Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, said that the state is expanding rapidly in terms of expressways. Work is being done to develop integrated industrial and logistics hubs along the sides of expressways. The effort is to use the expressway network to support industrial activity and movement of goods across different regions of the state.

Vandana Sehgal, Dean and Principal of AKTU, FOAP, said, India’s affordable housing system is developing through strong coordination of the education world, policy, and grassroots innovation. Anjani Kumar Pandey, Business Head of Omaxe Limited, gave detailed information about projects running in UP.

He said that Omaxe is playing the role of backbone to achieve UP’s one trillion economy target. Gaurav Gupta, Director of SG Estates and Secretary of CREDAI National, said that real estate is emerging as an important engine of economic growth.

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