Uttar Pradesh: Get ration benefits without a ration card, UP launches 'Family ID' portal

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, India has launched an online portal, "Family ID - One Family One Identity" to make it easier for families to access government schemes. The portal, https://familyid.up.gov.in, aims to provide free or cheap ration to families who do not have a ration card and are not eligible for the National Food Security Scheme.

With the help of the portal, families can create their ID and take advantage of the schemes through it. The family ID will be the same as the ration card ID for those who already have one. For others, the ID will be generated through the portal, and all families will receive a unique identity. This will create a comprehensive database of families in Uttar Pradesh.

The ID will also be useful for other purposes. For example, one member of the family can use the ID to determine the caste, and other certificates such as the birth certificate or caste certificate can also be applied for easily.

The National Food Security Scheme, which provides free or cheap ration to those living in Uttar Pradesh, can also be availed through the portal. Families with a ration card will receive their ration based on the card, while others can apply for the scheme through their 12-digit ID.

Not only those who want to avail of the scheme, but all families in Uttar Pradesh can join the portal and create their ID, even if they do not want to take advantage of the scheme. This will also add information about them and their family to the database.

All applications can be made online from the comfort of one's home, making it a convenient and accessible solution for families in Uttar Pradesh to access government schemes.

