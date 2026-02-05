Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

The expressway is expected to not only facilitate smooth transportation but also become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy and development. YUPIDA is planning to establish industrial corridors on both sides of the expressway, with land acquisition already underway.

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (YUPIDA) is planning to develop the area along the Ganga Expressway on the lines of Noida, with industrial areas, residential zones, and commercial hubs. The plan aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Lhkanpur Highway and provide a boost to the state's economy. The Ganga Expressway, which stretches from Haridwar to Prayagraj, is being developed in three phases in total, with the first two phases covering the stretch from Prayagraj to Meerut already nearing completion.

Infrastructure development

The plan is to set up industries in the Meerut-Hardoi stretch, with the area being divided into sectors similar to Noida. The expressway will also be linked to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the proposed high-speed rail corridor in Meerut, enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism and business.

Linking major routes

The development plan includes constructing a link expressway connecting the Ganga Expressway to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etava, which will improve transportation and facilitate industrial and commercial growth in the region.

The land acquisition process for this 91-kilometer link expressway is already underway. Additionally, the Ganga Expressway will be connected to the high-speed rail corridor, making it easier for tourists and devotees to visit sacred sites like Haridwar, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Residential and commercial hubs

The area along the Ganga Expressway is expected to become a new hub for residential and commercial activities, with plans to build multi-story towers and shopping malls. This will provide a new option for people looking for homes in the Noida-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Muradabad areas. Rakes Mog, Sector Prabhari of YUPIDA, stated that the development plan is moving forward, with the aim of completing the project soon.