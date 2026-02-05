FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Who are Bajinder, Rohit? Two Khalistani operatives linked to separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun arrested in Delhi

'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie

Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls

Revealed: Aishwarya Rai lost Miss India 1994 to Sushmita Sen due to..., the real reason will surprise you

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Bitcoin crashes to 16-month low amid Donald Trump-linked geopolitical shock, will it breach $70,000 level?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?

How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte

Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

HomeIndia

INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know

The expressway is expected to not only facilitate smooth transportation but also become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy and development. YUPIDA is planning to establish industrial corridors on both sides of the expressway, with land acquisition already underway.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway set to become major economic hub, high-speed rail link, residential zones planned, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority (YUPIDA) is planning to develop the area along the Ganga Expressway on the lines of Noida, with industrial areas, residential zones, and commercial hubs. The plan aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Lhkanpur Highway and provide a boost to the state's economy. The Ganga Expressway, which stretches from Haridwar to Prayagraj, is being developed in three phases in total, with the first two phases covering the stretch from Prayagraj to Meerut already nearing completion.

Infrastructure development

The expressway is expected to not only facilitate smooth transportation but also become the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy and development. YUPIDA is planning to establish industrial corridors on both sides of the expressway, with land acquisition already underway.

The plan is to set up industries in the Meerut-Hardoi stretch, with the area being divided into sectors similar to Noida. The expressway will also be linked to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the proposed high-speed rail corridor in Meerut, enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism and business.

Linking major routes

The development plan includes constructing a link expressway connecting the Ganga Expressway to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etava, which will improve transportation and facilitate industrial and commercial growth in the region.

The land acquisition process for this 91-kilometer link expressway is already underway. Additionally, the Ganga Expressway will be connected to the high-speed rail corridor, making it easier for tourists and devotees to visit sacred sites like Haridwar, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Residential and commercial hubs

The area along the Ganga Expressway is expected to become a new hub for residential and commercial activities, with plans to build multi-story towers and shopping malls. This will provide a new option for people looking for homes in the Noida-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Muradabad areas. Rakes Mog, Sector Prabhari of YUPIDA, stated that the development plan is moving forward, with the aim of completing the project soon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'
Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India? Will it cause damage TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra? Will lakhs of tech professionals lose jobs?
How may Anthropic AI impact IT industry in India?Will lakhs of people lose jobs?
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second season, here's how you can pariticapte
Pitch to Get Rich: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra return for second
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth of Daughter Malti Marie
'From NICU battles to today’s joy': Nick Jonas opens up about premature birth
Can Bihar elections be cancelled? Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party moves Supreme Court, seeks fresh polls
Jan Suraj Party moves SC over Bihar elections, seeks fresh polls
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement