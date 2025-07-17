Uttar Pradesh flood alert: Ganga water level rises in Varanasi, Prayagraj and other districts of UP after heavy rainfall

In Prayagraj also, water levels in the river Ganga continue to rise. Several houses were inundated as water entered the lower regions of the city.

The Water level of the river Ganga has risen due to continuous rainfall. In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, the river Ganga is currently flowing at 177.60 mtr. water level.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, speaking to ANI, stated that the district administration is on alert and has established 16 flood control posts, as well as identified 13 shelter homes in the affected areas.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal DM Dr Rajender Pensiya said, "The water level in the river Ganga is at 177.60 mtr. In our district, 36 villages get affected by floods. We have established 16 flood control posts and identified 13 shelter homes in these areas. The tender process for flood relief kits has also been completed. We are on alert. The last time a flood situation arose was in 2010."

On Monday, the Ganga water entered the Bade Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj as the level of the River Ganga increased in the Area.Earlier this month, following continuous heavy rainfall in Varanasi, the ghats were submerged under water and temples were inundated as the level of the River Ganga rose above the danger level. Residents said that the water level is rising and submerging one step of the ghat each day. The Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi was completely submerged, and a nearby temple was inundated. Similarly, Ram Ghat in Prayagraj went underwater as the river continued to swell.

A resident, Sonu Sahani, had told ANI, "Water level is rising by one step each day. There were 84 ghats here, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Namo Ghat, there are now 85 ghats here. We are in contact with all the ghats, while some roads are blocked. This happens annually, whenever it rains, it causes difficulty for public as they get stuck."

Another local, Lakhan Kumar Sahani, had said, "The water is rising one or two steps daily. There is difficulty in watching Ganga Aarti and operating boats. The resident told ANI, "The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will remain for the next two months. This happens every year."

