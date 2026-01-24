Uttar Pradesh: Five minor Muslim girls booked over allegedly forcing their 16-year-old Hindu classmate to wear burqa, covert to Islam in Moradabad; video emerges

Five minor Muslim girls were booked over allegedly forcing their 16-year-old Hindu classmate to wear a burqa and covert to Islam in Moradabad. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, where the five accused girls can be seen helping the Hindu girl wear a Burqa.

Five minor Muslim girls were booked under Uttar Pradesh Anti-Conversion Act over allegedly forcing their 16-year-old Hindu classmate to wear a burqa and covert to Islam in Moradabad. FIR was filed by the Hindu girl's brother Daksh Chaudhary at the Bilari Police Station in Moradabad, alleging that five girls, aged between 15 to 17, of Muslim community were pressurizing his sister to convert into another religion.

Video of the incident emerges

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, where the five accused girls can be seen in a narrow alley. The Hindu girl is seen wearing a burqa while the others appear to be arranging it over her clothes.

As per reports, all these girls attended the same tuition and were on their way to a Restaurant when the girls helped Hindu girl to put a burqa so that her brother does not recognizes her.

As reported by TOI, one Police officer said "The accused girls and the Hindu girl are friends. All are believed to be minors. That afternoon, they were on their way to a restaurant which crosses the victim's brother's shop. They didn't want him to know about it. Fearful of getting caught, the Hindu girl may have worn her friends' burqa." However police have started an investigation and are gathering evidence, but the girls can not be immediately put the girls in custody a sthey are minor.

An FIR was registered under Section 3 and 5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Under the Anti-Conversion Act, if convicted, those involved, especially in cases involving minors, could face rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than five years and up to 14 years.