UP Film City: Yogi seeks suggestions from 25 film personalities, to meet Soundarya Rajinikanth

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is actively ramping up efforts for the development of the proposed "most beautiful" Film City in the state. For this purpose, UP Chief Minister Yogi has requested suggestions from 25 eminent film personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth.

Seeking suggestions for the setting up of the Film City, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Awasthi on Tuesday penned a letter to Tamil Cinema icon-turned-politician Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. The letter mentions that the UP government seeks suggestions from the recipients of the letter for the process of setting up the Film City in the state.

The letter further says that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would like to meet Soundarya Rajinikanth on September 22 to talk to him in person about the project. On the same day, a programme is being organised which will include a number of film industry personalities. Soundarya is the younger daughter of actor Rajinikanth. She has been working as a graphic designer, producer and director for a long while, primarily in the Tamil film industry. She also has her own production house. According to sources, this is the reason why the UP government has invited her so that she can bring her experience in South Indian films to the fold during the plans about setting up of the Film City.

Earlier, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, while the two discussed the Chief Minister's announcement about the development of the country's 'largest and most beautiful film city' in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

While holding a review meeting with the state authorities through video conferencing on Friday, CM Yogi had announced the development of the country's largest and most beautiful film city in UP. He said that Noida, Greater Noida, or the Yamuna Development Authority would be the ideal place to build the Film City.

The Yogi government has also provided a plot of 1000 acres of land for the establishment of the Film City.

The land distribution for the project is as follows: For the Film City, there will be 780 acres of the industrial plot at Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area; and for the commercial plots, there will be 220 acres -- bringing the total to 1000 acres of land.