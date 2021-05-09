Uttar Pradesh extends lockdown by another week, here's how you can apply for e-pass

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to further extend the duration of lockdown in the state till May 17, 7 am. The lockdown was earlier put in place till May 10. "Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17," ACS Information Navneet Sehgal told news agency ANI today. As a result, it is mandatory for people travelling to carry an e-pass.

The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass for movement within the state. For those applying e-pass to travel out of the state, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass. Those who get approved will get a link on the SMS to the online pass.

The UP government has, however, exempted essential services personnel from the need to obtain an e-pass. Such workers can simply show their IDs and move about.

Steps to apply for an e-pass:

Step 1: Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘E pass’ link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Then click on ‘Apply E-pass’

Step 5: Provide a phone number to generate OTP

Step 6: Fill the form

Step 7: the application will be reviewed by the admiration for approval

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be initiated for the 18-44 years age group from May 10 in the state. The vaccination drive will be conducted in 17 municipal corporations and the Gautam Buddh Nagar area. He also said that 45 lakh vaccines have been administered to people above the age of 45 years.

In neighbouring Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown by another week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh surged to 15,03,490 on Sunday as 23,333 more people tested positive for the disease while 296 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,464. This is the second consecutive day when daily deaths have remained below the 300-mark. On Saturday, the state had recorded 298 COVID-19 deaths.