Uttar Pradesh emerged as top destination in 2019 attracting over 53 crore tourists: List of other states

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top destination for attracting the highest number of domestic tourists in 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 01:19 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the top destination for attracting the highest number of domestic tourists in 2019. The Indian Tourism Statistics (ITS), 2020, has announced that as many as 53.6 crore domestic tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in 2019 which was much higher as compared to 2018 when the state had got the second position after Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh attracted the highest number of domestic tourists in the country in 2019 with a share of 23.1% travellers visiting the state.

List of states with domestic tourist visits in 2019

1. Uttar Pradesh - 23.1%

2. Tamil Nadu - 21.3%

3. Andhra Pradesh - 10.2%

4. Karnataka - 9.8%

5. Maharashtra - 6.4%

6. West Bengal - 4.0%

7. Madhya Pradesh - 3.8%

8. Telangana - 3.6%

9. Gujrat - 2.5%

10. Rajasthan - 2.2%

Uttar Pradesh also secured the third position in attracting foreign tourists with a record footfall of nearly 47 lakh foreigners visiting last year.

The list, however, was topped by Tamil Nadu with nearly 68 lakh foreigners visiting last year. Surprisingly, Goa came last on the list with over 9 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2019.

According to Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in promoting tourism are now showing results.

He said that the Chief Minister highlighted the tremendous tourism potential of Uttar Pradesh that has several places of religious, cultural and historical importance. The state also has several wildlife sanctuaries, he added.

The state government has already identified a number of circuits, including the Ramayana circuit, Braj circuit, Mahabharat circuit, Shaktipeeth circuit, Adhyatmik circuit, Jain circuit and Buddhist circuit, to attract foreign as well as domestic tourists.

Meshram said that special emphasis was being given on the upgradation of tourist places falling in these circuits and also the development of infrastructure in such places.

(With IANS inputs)

