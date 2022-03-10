Headlines

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Ghaziabad, Noida likely to go to BJP

In the early trends, BJP seems to be getting back to power in Uttar Pradesh.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

In Noida, BJP's Pankaj Singh, son of Rajnath Singh, is in the fray against Samajwadi Party's Sunil Choudhary. While Pankhuri Pathak is contesting on the Congress's ticket.

In Ghaziabad, BJP has fielded Atul Garg, a minister in the Yogi Aditynath-led UP cabinet. While Vishal Verma is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket and Sushant Goyal is in the fray from the Congress.

 Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. 

 

