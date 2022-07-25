Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Eight killed, 20 injured as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway

At least eight persons were killed and nearly 20 others were injured after two double-decker buses collided on the Purvanchal Expressway today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Purvanchal Expressway - File Photo

At least eight persons were killed and nearly 20 others were injured after two double-decker buses collided on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh today. 

Three others, who are said to be critically injured, have been rushed to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Others have been admitted to CHC Haidergarh Community Health Center. 

As per reports, the incident happened near Narayan Pur village under Loni Katra police station area. The place where the accident took place falls in Barabanki district, which is just 30 km away from Lucknow. 

Both the buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief on the accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. 

Just five dayg ago, two people were killed and five others injured after the tyres of a high-speed Scorpio bursted on the expressway near Mau district.  

The Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated in November 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expressway starts from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow, located on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria situated on National Highway No. 31, near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. 

 

