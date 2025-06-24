Brajesh Pathak, a seasoned politician known for his humility and connection with his people, became the 7th Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Brajesh Pathak is married to Namrata Pathak and has been an active part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016.

DNA is all set to host an event to honour the 'New Gen Women', on Friday, June 27, 2025. The goal of the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2025 is to honour and celebrate the perseverance, talent, and hard work of women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields. This year, the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2025 will have none other than Brajesh Pathak as the chief guest.

For the unversed, Brajesh Pathak is an Indian politician and a member of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. He is currently serving as the 7th Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Medical Education, Medical and Health, and Family Welfare in the Government of Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath. He is also the cabinet minister for Law and Justice.

Born in 1964, Brajesh Pathak has been an active member of politics since his days at Lucknow University. In 1990, he was the President of the Students' Union. Brajesh Pathak entered mainstream politics in 2004 after he defeated Deepak Kumar from the Lok Sabha Constituency of Unnao. He was also later a part of the Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014. Brajesh Pathak, a seasoned politician known for his humility and connection with his people, became the 7th Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Brajesh Pathak is married to Namrata Pathak and has been an active part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2016.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning, and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.