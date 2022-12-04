Uttar Pradesh: Drunk man falls into well, wife finds him 4 days later after cops' failed attempt

Representational Image

A bizarre incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh where a man came out alive from the well after four days. The incident, which took place in the city’s Chharra area, has left everyone surprised.

Yogendra Yadav, a truck driver, brought sand to the area. He consumed alcohol after having food at a hotel. A drunk Yadav then went near a well to urinate where he lost balance and fell into the well.

After Yadav’s sudden disappearance, everyone started looking out for him. Unable to find Yadav’s trace, the family informed the police, after which both the police and family members started searching for him.

His wife Shraddha went to Chharra to search for her husband and went to the area near the hotel. When Shraddha reached the well, near which Yadav had gone to urinate, she found her husband’s sweater inside the well which she had herself made.

The wife pulled Yogendra out of the well with the help of the people around. Yogendra was in a state of unconsciousness even after coming out of the well. Yogendra was admitted to the hospital after being pulled out.

When the incident came to light, people started praising Shraddha for her efforts.