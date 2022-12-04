Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Drunk man falls into well, wife finds him 4 days later after cops' failed attempt

Unable to find Yadav’s trace, the family informed the police, after which both the police and family members started searching for him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Drunk man falls into well, wife finds him 4 days later after cops' failed attempt
Representational Image

A bizarre incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh where a man came out alive from the well after four days. The incident, which took place in the city’s Chharra area, has left everyone surprised. 

Yogendra Yadav, a truck driver, brought sand to the area. He consumed alcohol after having food at a hotel. A drunk Yadav then went near a well to urinate where he lost balance and fell into the well. 

After Yadav’s sudden disappearance, everyone started looking out for him. Unable to find Yadav’s trace, the family informed the police, after which both the police and family members started searching for him. 

His wife Shraddha went to Chharra to search for her husband and went to the area near the hotel. When Shraddha reached the well, near which Yadav had gone to urinate, she found her husband’s sweater inside the well which she had herself made. 

The wife pulled Yogendra out of the well with the help of the people around. Yogendra was in a state of unconsciousness even after coming out of the well. Yogendra was admitted to the hospital after being pulled out.

When the incident came to light, people started praising Shraddha for her efforts. 

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
    Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
    Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
    Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
    Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.