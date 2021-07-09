Uttar Pradesh detects first case of Kappa COVID-19 variant in the state

Following the detection of two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, now a case of a new strain has been identified for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. A 66-year-old man from Sant Kabir Nagar, who has now died, reportedly tested positive with the Kappa strain.

During the routine genome sequencing of the sample of the patient collected on June 13, the new strain was detected. It has been sent to CSIR`s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi.

The man with the Kappa variant first tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27 and was hospitalized at the BRD Medical College on June 12 and breathed his last two days later. As per Amresh Singh, head of microbiology department at BRD Medical College, "The patient died in the course of treatment on June 14. He had no travel history.”

The news about the emergence of the Kappa variant comes after the state detected two cases of the ‘variant of concern’ Delta Plus.