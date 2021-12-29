Uttar Pradesh declared COVID-affected state till March 2022 - All you need to know

As new Omicron and COVID-19 cases continue to wreak havoc in India, Uttar Pradesh has now been declared as a COVID-19-affected state till March 2022.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that an order has been issued after assessing the situation. He said that under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Act, 2020, the entire state has been declared as COVID-affected.

The Governor has announced the same and said that this will be in effect till March 31, 2022, or till further orders are given, whichever is earlier.

The state registered 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while 11 people recovered from the virus in the same period.

Meanwhile, amid a spike in cases and concerns over the new Omicron variant, several states have imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of infection. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25. Also, the number of people allowed at weddings has been capped at 200.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that COVID protocols will have to be followed at all times at events.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886 and the death toll has climbed to 4,80,592. The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 77,002, constituting 0.22 percent of the country's total positive cases. The health ministry further said that there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far.