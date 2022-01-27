Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 update: All schools will remain closed till THIS date

Amid the increasing cases of Covid-19 and Omicron scare, a decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh government that the schools in the state will remain closed till February 15, 2022, and online classes for students will continue.

The order was issued by the additional chief secretary home, Avanish Awasthi. It said that the date of school closure has been extended from the earlier January 30 to February 15.

He said that online classes will continue in view of the upcoming secondary board examinations. Though Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have shown a declining trend, the state reported 10,937 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 80,342.

Lucknow alone reported 2096 new cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,86,384 fresh Covid-19 cases and 573 new deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. With the addition of fresh new Covid fatalities, the toll has climbed to 4,91,700.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 22,02,472 which constitutes 5.46 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,06,357 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,76,77,328. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.33 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,62,261 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 72.21 crore cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 17.75 percent while the daily positivity rate has also risen to 19.59 percent.