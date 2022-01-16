Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 update: All schools, colleges closed till THIS date

In order to control further spread of coronavirus in the state, the UP government has said that all schools and colleges will remain shut till January 23.

The state government had earlier suspended all physical classes till January 16 last week. As mentioned in the previous order, strict night curfew was imposed in every district of the state between 10 pm to 6 am. “Physical classes have also been suspended in all educational institutions till January 16. Classes in online mode can continue. However, scheduled examinations can be conducted”, the order said further.

Considering the rising number of coronavirus cases within the state and the dire need to control them, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a Covid-19 review meeting today. He paid special focus upon Covid related arrangements in Lucknow's King George`s Medical University (KGMU).

As shared by ANI, the UP CM said, "Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1 per cent patients are admitted to hospital”.

The CM further said that due to vaccination drive, the third Covid-19 wave has not hit the state much. "Vaccination drive has been so well that third wave hasn`t impacted us as much”.

UP vaccinated around over 22.87 crore people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged between 15-18 tears and 3.87 lakh are people above 60 years of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses," he added.

Meanwhile, the state reported 15,795 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Out of these, Lucknow reported the highest fresh infections - 2,769. The Covid-19 tally in UP now stands at 95,148.

With four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll has touched 22,953. The total caseload of coronavirus in the state is 18,16,974.