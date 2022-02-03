Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 latest news: Schools threaten to stop online classes if not allowed to reopen

Nearly 250 educational institutions under the Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) have threatened to stop online classes and withdraw support during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election process if the state government does not order the resumption of physical classes.

The UPSA said it would wait till February 6 after which it would discontinue all online classes. It has been opposing the state government's decision on the closure of schools by saying that when all public places like parks, markets, railway stations, and malls are open, then why schools should remain closed where Covid-19 safety norms are being followed.

The government had issued directives regarding the closure of all schools in Uttar Pradesh for offline classes from January 16 to 23. Later, the closure was extended till February 6 considering the Covid-19 situation, and schools were asked to conduct online classes.

"The government is calling students for various programs where Covid-19 safety protocol is being ignored then why it is not allowing schools to conduct classes on the campus," asked UPSA president Anil Agarwal.

Agarwal, who is managing director of the St Joseph Group of Institutions, also said, "A large number of private schools in Uttar Pradesh have no option but to shut down their schools if the state government does not allow them to increase fees and reopen completely from February 7."

"There was no salary revision of our teachers and staff because schools were not allowed to increase fees. This is affecting their performance. In these trying times, a few member schools will be forced to shut down if the government does not let them increase fees for the third successive year," he added.