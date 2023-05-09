Uttar Pradesh: Country’s first pod taxi to run in Noida International Airport, know charges, route

The National Capital Region will be served by Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar International Airport, which is a future international airport being built close to Jewar in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar District.

The new proposed Film City is also being constructed on the same route. Yamuna Development Authority has decided to run pod taxis on this route. The Pod Taxi will run from Noida International Airport to Film City.

This route will be 14 kilometres long. Making it will cost Rs 641.53 crore. All of the Yamuna Authority's industrial sectors will be traversed by this pod taxi.

Pod taxi will pass through this route:

Arun Veer Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Development Authority, stated that a DPR has been prepared for the pod taxi project. The 12 stations of the Noida taxi pod are likely to include film city, Sector 34, Rabupura village, Toy Park, junction of Sectors 28 and 33, Apparel Park, junction of Sectors 29 and 32 (on 100m wide road), Sector 29, MSME Park, junction of sectors 29 and 32 (on 75m wide road), and Handicraft Park, according to the report.

This type of pod taxi service is already available in London, South Korea, and Japan. The government has directed the authority to study the pod taxi structure of these countries.

Pod taxi charges:

The ride in the Noida pod taxi is likely to be charged Rs 8 per km, the report stated

The Uttar Pradesh government may receive the Yamuna Authority's report for approval. The Yamuna Authority may have a meeting on this subject by the end of the current month. Only after the decision in Thak, global tenders will be taken out for the selection of the company to develop it. In two months following the opening of the tender, the developer company will be chosen.

According to reports, about 45% of the work of Noida International Airport to be built in Jewar has been completed. In this, 90% of the runway's construction has been finished. There are now more personnel working on the airport's construction. It is anticipated that the airport's construction will be finished ahead of schedule.

