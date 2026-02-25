FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh: Countdown begins for Noida airport opening as CM Yogi shares PM Modi's inauguration plans, check details

The 3,900-metre runway is capable of handling large wide-body aircraft, making it an attractive option for international airlines. With an initial capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, the airport is expected to expand to handle up to 120 million travellers per year.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:23 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Countdown begins for Noida airport opening as CM Yogi shares PM Modi's inauguration plans, check details
The much-awaited Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is on the verge of opening its doors to travellers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport in March, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation history.

Located in Uttar Pradesh, Jewar Airport is strategically positioned to cater to the growing demand for air travel in northern India. The airport's location is expected to reduce congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, making it an ideal alternative hub for both domestic and international passengers.

Facilities at Jewar Airport

The airport boasts world-class infrastructure, including a modern terminal with streamlined check-in systems, passenger lounges, and retail zones. The 3,900-metre runway is capable of handling large wide-body aircraft, making it an attractive option for international airlines. With an initial capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, the airport is expected to expand to handle up to 120 million travellers per year.

Jewar Airport is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating solar energy, water conservation, and waste management systems. The airport's long-term plans include the development of an "aerotropolis", a modern airport-centric city with business districts, logistics hubs, and residential zones.

Connects major cities

The airport's connectivity is expected to be a major draw, with direct links to Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Agra, and other major cities. The planned metro connectivity and multi-modal transport options will further enhance accessibility, making it easier for travellers to reach their destinations.

In its initial phase, Jewar Airport will offer direct domestic flights to several key destinations, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. International services to destinations like Zurich are also planned, with operations expected to scale up soon after launch. With its strategic location and modern infrastructure, Jewar Airport is poised to become a major tourism gateway, providing easy access to India's iconic destinations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
