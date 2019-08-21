Headlines

Uttar Pradesh cops prompt action saves life of a man in Hardoi

The man, who attempted suicide by hanging himself and later saved by the constable, was rushed to the hospital and is now reportedly out of danger

DNA Web Team

Aug 21, 2019

Acting promptly on an emergency call, a constable here saved the life of a man by giving him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to restore his breath.

The man, who attempted suicide by hanging himself and later saved by the constable, was rushed to the hospital and is now reportedly out of danger.

"I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself. We rushed to the spot and saw from the window that the man is hanging himself from the fan, we break the door and pulled him down. Thereafter, I tried to restore his breath by continuously thumping on his chest with my palm. After some time he responded and was seen gasping for breath," said constable Surendra Kumar.

Soon, a PCR was called and he was rushed to the hospital.

"The prompt action by the policeman saved the life of Shivkumar who attempted suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after having some feud with his wife. He is in hospital and out of danger now. Constable Surendra will be rewarded for his swift and prompt response," said a senior police official. 

