Uttar Pradesh: Cop claims BJP MP Rekha Verma slapped him, files complaint

A cop from Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against BJP MP from Dhaurahra Rekha Verma for allegedly slapping him and misbehaving with him. Shyam Singh, the constable posted at Mohammadi kotwali police station had escort duty. At that time, MP was going back from that area after attending a party meeting.

Shyam Singh was in the car which was escorting the MP's car. Suddenly, the MP lost her cool and went out of her car and allegedly slammed Shyam Singh for not doing his duty properly. Shyam alleges that MP slapped him and publicly humiliated and abused him in front of others. This has not gone down well with the police force in the area as Rekha Verma also allegedly threatened that she will strip Shyam of his uniform. According to report, FIR under sections 504, 506, 332 and 353 had been lodged at the local police station.

The MP under lense Rekha Verma is yet to give any explanation regarding losing cool. Shyam Singh told ANI, ","She passed insulting remarks at me slapped me without a reason,and immediately left the spot. I've filed a complaint against her.Hope to get justice". The incident has already created a massive stir on social media. SP though has maintained silence about the incident.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Rekha Verma won by 1,6 lakh votes beating BSP candidate and heavyweight Congress candidate Jitin Prasad came third.