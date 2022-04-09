Uttar Pradesh CMO Twitter account hacked, restored after few hours

The Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday. UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

The account has been restored after it was briefly hacked and the tweets made by the hackers have been also removed.