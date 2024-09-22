Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was stuck in a traffic jam in Greater Noida on September 10, while he was en route to Gautam Buddha University to address the students.

On the same day, the Chief Minister also went to take stock of the preparations at 'Semicon India 2024' international seminar in India Expo Mart Centre. The seminar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day later, i.e., September 11.

According to media reports, the traffic jam occurred the Noida-Greater Noida expresway due to severe waterlogging, followed by heavy rainfall in the city. At that time, the CM was returning from India Expo Mart Centre and heding to Gautam Buddha University.

Two traffic police officers suspended

Two traffic police officers including one Traffic Inspector (TI) have been suspended in this regard. However, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-traffic) has denied the aforementioned reason for action.

According to DCP Yamuna Prasad, traffic officers including -- Traffic Inspector (TI) Sanjay Pal and Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Prabhakar Chouhan -- were suspended not because of the traffic jam caused during the CM's convoy but because they were reportedly absent from the duty place.

When commuters recorded CM Yogi stuck in jam

While the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was stuck in the traffic jam, the commuters passing by were capturing him through their mobile phones. The video also went viral on the internet. Several netizens also commented on the video and criticised the traffic system.