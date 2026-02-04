FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi-led govt approves funds for new bypass, 100 villages to gain, here's all you need to know

The bypass is designed to be 7 meters wide and will provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles, reducing traffic congestion in the area. The construction of the bypass is expected to improve road safety and reduce travel time for commuters.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi-led govt approves funds for new bypass, 100 villages to gain, here's all you need to know
The long-awaited Berhan bypass project in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is finally moving forward. The state government has approved the construction of a 3.95 km long bypass, with the first installment of Rs 8.86 crore already released. This bypass is expected to benefit over 100 villages, providing them with improved connectivity and relief from traffic congestion.

The Berhan bypass will pass through villages such as Nagla Taj, Bas Boria, Nagla Gol, and Nagla Dheer, and will connect to the Jalesar Highway. The bypass is designed to be 7 meters wide and will provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles, reducing traffic congestion in the area. The construction of the bypass is expected to improve road safety and reduce travel time for commuters.

Benefits to local communities

The bypass will not only benefit the local communities but also improve the overall connectivity of the region. The project is part of the government's efforts to improve the infrastructure and facilitate better movement of goods and people. The bypass is expected to boost economic activity in the area, providing opportunities for local businesses and industries.

Government's efforts to improve infrastructure

The government's decision to approve the Berhan bypass project is a significant step towards improving the state's infrastructure. The project is a testament to the government's commitment to providing better facilities to its citizens. The construction of the bypass is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, and the government has assured that the project will be executed with utmost care and attention to safety and quality.

About the project

The Berhan bypass project is estimated to cost Rs 25.33 crore, with the government releasing the first installment of Rs 8.86 crore. The project includes the construction of a 3.95 km long bypass, with a width of 7 meters. The bypass will be built with safety and traffic regulations in mind, ensuring a smooth and safe passage for vehicles.

BJP MLA Dr. Dharmpal Singh has welcomed the government's decision, stating that the bypass will benefit over 100 villages and improve the overall connectivity of the region. He added that the project is a result of the government's efforts to improve the infrastructure and facilitate better movement of goods and people.

