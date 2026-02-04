Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi-led govt approves funds for new bypass, 100 villages to gain, here's all you need to know

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
UP Shocker: Three Ghaziabad-based teenage girls jump to death, was Korean online gaming app behind suicide?
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Netflix in big trouble? Delhi HC allows Sameer Wankhede to take his defamtion case to...
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan is playing Bade Saab? Superstar's viral photo with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt leaves netizens shocked
Stock market remains cautious as Sensex down 108 points, Nifty dips below 25727
Cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR, air quality turns 'very poor' at 312, IMD issues yellow alert
Did Mathura headmaster force Hindu boy offer namaz? What happened next?
Amid brutal trolling, Arjun Kapoor admits 'life has been cruel' to him, expresses his pain to late mom Mona Shorie Kapoor: 'I'll see you again soon'
India-US trade deal: New Delhi to maintain agricultural import protections, says US chief; know how
J-K's Udhampur Operation Kiya: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists
INDIA
The bypass is designed to be 7 meters wide and will provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles, reducing traffic congestion in the area. The construction of the bypass is expected to improve road safety and reduce travel time for commuters.
The long-awaited Berhan bypass project in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is finally moving forward. The state government has approved the construction of a 3.95 km long bypass, with the first installment of Rs 8.86 crore already released. This bypass is expected to benefit over 100 villages, providing them with improved connectivity and relief from traffic congestion.
The Berhan bypass will pass through villages such as Nagla Taj, Bas Boria, Nagla Gol, and Nagla Dheer, and will connect to the Jalesar Highway. The bypass is designed to be 7 meters wide and will provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles, reducing traffic congestion in the area. The construction of the bypass is expected to improve road safety and reduce travel time for commuters.
The bypass will not only benefit the local communities but also improve the overall connectivity of the region. The project is part of the government's efforts to improve the infrastructure and facilitate better movement of goods and people. The bypass is expected to boost economic activity in the area, providing opportunities for local businesses and industries.
The government's decision to approve the Berhan bypass project is a significant step towards improving the state's infrastructure. The project is a testament to the government's commitment to providing better facilities to its citizens. The construction of the bypass is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, and the government has assured that the project will be executed with utmost care and attention to safety and quality.
The Berhan bypass project is estimated to cost Rs 25.33 crore, with the government releasing the first installment of Rs 8.86 crore. The project includes the construction of a 3.95 km long bypass, with a width of 7 meters. The bypass will be built with safety and traffic regulations in mind, ensuring a smooth and safe passage for vehicles.
BJP MLA Dr. Dharmpal Singh has welcomed the government's decision, stating that the bypass will benefit over 100 villages and improve the overall connectivity of the region. He added that the project is a result of the government's efforts to improve the infrastructure and facilitate better movement of goods and people.