Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers
'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...
'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'
BCCI plans roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's roles to be decided
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...
Janhvi Kapoor turns bride for Masaba Gupta's new collection: 'Sridevi vibes'
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra's BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threats, says, 'Don't see major impact unless...'
This star lost his mansion and business, was homeless, sold carpets for a living, then made biggest film of Amitabh Bachchan's career, his name is..., movie was..
At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway
INDIA
Uttar Pradesh government issued urgent orders for physical verification of council schools in the state. It has instructed officials for the demolition and reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings to ensure students' safety. Here's what's happening
In a major initiative to provide children with a safe and empowered future, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive and intensive review of the physical infrastructure of council schools across the state. Chairing a high-level meeting, CM Yogi said no school in the state should operate in a dilapidated building, ensuring no lack of basic facilities.
Following this, the department acted on directives to tackle unsafe infrastructure, with district officials involved in identifying, verifying, and demolishing dilapidated buildings. The officials are asked to provide unsafe school structures with alternative teaching arrangements for student and teacher safety. The chief minister ordered that immediate corrective action must be initiated, and accountability of the officials fixed, where such issues exist, as reported by PTI.