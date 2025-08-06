Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath takes urgent action on Govt schools, orders demolition of...bars classes in...

Uttar Pradesh government issued urgent orders for physical verification of council schools in the state. It has instructed officials for the demolition and reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings to ensure students' safety. Here's what's happening

In a major initiative to provide children with a safe and empowered future, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive and intensive review of the physical infrastructure of council schools across the state. Chairing a high-level meeting, CM Yogi said no school in the state should operate in a dilapidated building, ensuring no lack of basic facilities.

Following this, the department acted on directives to tackle unsafe infrastructure, with district officials involved in identifying, verifying, and demolishing dilapidated buildings. The officials are asked to provide unsafe school structures with alternative teaching arrangements for student and teacher safety. The chief minister ordered that immediate corrective action must be initiated, and accountability of the officials fixed, where such issues exist, as reported by PTI.