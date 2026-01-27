Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath sets new deadline for Ganga Expressway, mega project to be completed by this date, check details

While reviewing the Ganga expressway project, CM Yogi highlighted the significance of the 594-kilometre-long highway, stating that it will provide historic strength to the state's connectivity and become a strong base for industrial, agricultural, and logistics activities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that construction work on the Ganga expressway be completed by the end of February 2026. Adityanath reviewed the state's major infrastructure, irrigation, energy, education, and industrial development projects in a high-level meeting, emphasising that mega infrastructure and development projects are rapidly establishing Uttar Pradesh as a new centre of economic prosperity and investment.

"Mega infrastructure and development projects are rapidly establishing Uttar Pradesh as a new centre of economic prosperity and investment, and completing all these schemes in a time-bound and quality manner is the government's topmost priority," CM Adityanath said.

Ganga Expressway to boost connectivity and economic growth

While reviewing the Ganga expressway project, CM Yogi highlighted the significance of the 594-kilometre-long highway, stating that it will provide historic strength to the state's connectivity and become a strong base for industrial, agricultural, and logistics activities. The expressway will pass through 12 districts and directly benefit over 500 villages.

Testing is being conducted based on modern technical standards, such as the roughness index and riding comfort index, for road quality assessment. Way-side amenities, rest areas, road safety features, signage, and access-control systems are being developed according to high standards.

Noida international airport to enhance global connectivity

CM Yogi also reviewed the Noida International Airport in Jewar, stating that the airport is going to become a major centre of Uttar Pradesh's global connectivity, investment, and employment generation.

"The Jewar airport is going to become a major centre of Uttar Pradesh's global connectivity, investment, and employment generation. With its launch, Uttar Pradesh is going to advance new possibilities as an air cargo hub.Therefore, preparation for its coming phases should be ensured in time," he said. With the operation of the first phase of the airport, modern facilities will be available to more than one crore passengers annually.

Irrigation projects to boost agricultural production

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Middle Ganga Canal project, emphasizing the importance of irrigation projects in increasing agricultural production and farmers' income. Upon completion of this project, the irrigation facility will expand into large agricultural areas of Amroha, Moradabad, and Sambhal districts, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

Energy security crucial for industrial development

Adity anath stressed the need to strengthen energy security for the state's industrial development while reviewing hydro-electric projects of Rihand and Obra areas. "Strengthening energy security is essential for the state's industrial development," he said.

CM Adityanath directed the officers to regularly review all major projects and move the works forward rapidly, so that the state's development journey continues to move ahead with continuous strength. "Development in Uttar Pradesh means not just construction, but implementing time-bound, quality, and public-utility projects on the ground," he added.