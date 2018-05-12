Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives Janakpur-Ayodhya bus

The bus, which is also known as the Nepal-India Friendship Bus Service, completed its maiden trip as it arrived at Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday received the Janakpur-Ayodhya Bus flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The bus, which is also known as the Nepal-India Friendship Bus Service, completed its maiden trip as it arrived at Ayodhya.

The bus was launched jointly by Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli in Janakpur as part of the Ramayan Circuit Bus Service.

The new bus route is aimed at increasing tourism between the two countries.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi said, " Tourism is developing at a fast pace across the world. The Ramayan Circuit has immense potential."

It has been further reported that there will be a number of routes to be launched between India and Nepal.