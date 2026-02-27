Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit
INDIA
The provincial department has sent a proposal to the government to widen the Hamidpur-Sikandrabad-Kuchesar State Highway-100, which will serve as a second connectivity option between the Jewar International Airport and the Ganga Expressway. The widening project, estimated to cost Rs 95 crore, aims to enhance the 20-kilometer stretch of the highway to 10 meters.
The provincial department has prepared a detailed plan for the widening project, focusing on the Gulavathi to Kuchesar section of the highway. This stretch is crucial as it connects the Jewar International Airport to National Highway-333 and the Moradabad-Gazipur National Highway. The government has already released Rs 68 crore for the widening of the 17-kilometer Gulavathi-Sikandrabad section, and work is expected to begin soon.
The construction department has also prepared a proposal to widen the Sikandrabad-Kakrod section of the highway, spanning 17 kilometers, at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore. This will further enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother traffic flow. The widening of the highway is expected to give a boost to the regional economy and improve access to the airport.
The Hamidpur-Sikandrabad-Kuchesar State Highway-100 is a vital link between the Jewar International Airport and the Ganga Expressway, making it a crucial infrastructure project. The widening of the highway will not only improve connectivity but also cater to the growing traffic demands in the region. With the government's focus on enhancing infrastructure, the project is likely to receive priority attention.