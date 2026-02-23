Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 1200 crore to build Ganga-Yamuna link expressway project, check details

The link expressway will be 120 meters wide and have six lanes. The construction of the link expressway is expected to cost around Rs 4,000 crore.

The process of constructing a 74.3 km link expressway to connect the Yamuna and Ganga Expressways in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is gaining momentum. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will acquire approximately 740 acres of land from 16 villages in the YEIDA area for the construction of this link expressway. The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated a budget of Rs 1,204 crore for this purpose.

Route and design of the link expressway

The link expressway will start at the 44.3 km mark on the Ganga Expressway in Bulandshahr's Siana area and connect to the 24.8 km mark on the Yamuna Expressway near Sector-21 Film City. About 20 km of the link expressway will pass through the YEIDA area, with 9 km of it being elevated.

The link expressway will be 120 meters wide and have six lanes. The construction of the link expressway is expected to cost around Rs 4,000 crore.

Land acquisition and construction

The YEIDA has identified 16 villages in the area, including Mehendipur Bangar, Bhai Pur Brahman, Rabupura, Bhunnatga, Myana, Fazilpur, and Kallupura, for land acquisition. The authority will purchase the land and hand it over to the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for construction. The UPEIDA will be responsible for building the link expressway.

Benefits of the link expressway

The link expressway will provide connectivity between the Ganga and Yamuna Expressways, benefiting local residents and improving access to the Noida International Airport. It will also enhance the utility of the Ganga Expressway and facilitate the movement of cargo vehicles to the airport. The link expressway will pass through 56 villages, including eight in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 48 in Bulandshahr.

"Link Expressway's land purchase survey has been completed, and details have been sent to the government. The authority will complete the land purchase process and hand it over to UPEIDA. The expressway will be constructed by UPEIDA," said R.K. Singh, CEO of YEIDA