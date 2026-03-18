Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led allocates Rs 110 crore to upgrade Bulandshahr highway into 4-lane, check details

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INDIA
This upgrade is expected to benefit not only the local population but also thousands of pilgrims visiting the area, especially during festivals like Kartik Purnima and Shivratri.
Travellers and devotees heading to Anupshahr's sacred ghats and the revered Avanti Devi Temple can look forward to a smoother journey, as the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr State Highway is set to be upgraded to a four-lane road. The project, which is being undertaken in its second phase, has been allocated a budget of Rs 110 crore.
This upgrade is expected to benefit not only the local population but also thousands of pilgrims visiting the area, especially during festivals like Kartik Purnima and Shivratri.
The existing two-lane highway often gets congested, causing inconvenience to travelers, particularly when devotees flock to the area. The four-lane highway will alleviate traffic pressure, ensuring a more comfortable journey for those visiting the sacred sites. The route is a lifeline for around five lakh people residing in over 50 villages and towns along the highway.
The upgrade will not only improve traffic flow but also enhance safety for residents and travelers alike. With reduced congestion, the risk of accidents will decrease, making the journey safer. Moreover, the project is likely to give a boost to local trade and commerce, as the improved infrastructure will facilitate easier movement of goods and people.
The Bulandshahr-Anupshahr highway serves as a vital link for travelers heading to Uttarakhand and other parts of northern India. The upgraded four-lane road will significantly reduce travel time and make the journey more convenient for those plying between Delhi and destinations like Haldwani, Nainital, and Kashipur.
The Public Works Department has finalised the proposal for the second phase of the project. Once completed, the highway will provide seamless connectivity, benefiting both local residents and long-distance travelers. The project is a part of the government's efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the overall travel experience in the region