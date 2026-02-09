Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath govt's masterstroke, apparel park on Yamuna Expressway to boost exports, create jobs

The Apparel Park scheme has generated considerable enthusiasm among entrepreneurs and investors. According to official data, out of the total 173 plots planned in the park, 156 have been successfully allocated as of January 22, 2026, leaving only 17 plots remaining.

The Yogi Adityanath government has taken a significant step towards making Uttar Pradesh a major textile and apparel export hub in the country. As part of this strategy, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is developing an 'Apparel Park' on 175 acres of land, which is expected to be a game-changer for the state's industrial landscape. This ambitious project is not only attracting international investors but also creating new job opportunities for the youth of the state.

Investor confidence and land allocation

The Yogi government's 'Ease of Doing Business' model has been instrumental in this success, with 106 units having already executed lease deeds and 89 investors having been handed over physical possession of the land.

Construction work gains momentum

The Apparel Park is not just a concept on paper; it is taking shape on the ground. Currently, building plans for 39 units have been approved, and 15 industrial units have commenced construction work. The government is prioritizing timely completion of projects and has asked all allottees to submit their action plans in line with their Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). Instructions have also been given to expedite the process of land acquisition for the remaining 17 plots.

New hub for employment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as a global export hub through the One District-One Product (ODOP) initiative and the new textile policy. The Apparel Park, located near the Yamuna International Airport and benefiting from excellent Expressway connectivity, is expected to significantly boost ready-made garment exports. This project will create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, providing a global platform for local MSMEs and startups.