Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to leopard cub in Gorakhpur

UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to leopard cub. (file photo: YouTube/UP Govt)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Zoological Park and veterinary hospital in Gorakhpur, where he fed milk to a leopard cub.

In a video shared by the UP government's official YouTube channel, Adityanath is seen holding the cub and trying to feed him milk. He was accompanied by local BJP MP Ravi Kishan and was surrounded by vets and zoo officials.

The cub initially was trying to resist drinking the milk but CM Yogi held him in his hands wearing protective gloves and fed the wild animal.

Watch the video below:

