Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh, would be named...; check details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prashant Kishore rejects ECI's dual voter claim, clarifies by saying, 'I have nothing to...'

Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19

Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened

8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o

Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19

Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh, would be named...; check details

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the UP's 76th district will be named Kalyan Singh Nagar.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 11:19 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh, would be named...; check details
UP announces new district to honour Kalyan Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the UP's 76th district will be named Kalyan Singh Nagar. However, the proposal has not yet been presented in the assembly but as the CM has announced himself the announcement will be likely made soon. According to Adityanath, the new district will be formed by reallocating areas from Aligarh and Bulandshahr. This region was the birthplace and workplace of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, making the name appropriate for the region.     

According to official sources, the new district will likely include Atrauli and Gangiri tehsils of Aligarh and Dibai of Bulandshahr. This came after Rajveer Singh, former MP and son of Kalyan Singh, proposed to recognise his father’s lifework for the state's progress and governance. For this, he urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take some initiative. 

As of now, India has 797 districts in 28 states and 8 union territories. After India gained Independence in 1947, there were around 230 districts, which included regions which were part of 17 provinces of British India and many princely states. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was called the United Provinces and had only 35-38 districts. It was later renamed Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative was welcomed by state leaders, saying that this is the most appropriate honour which the former CM deserved, whose rise from a small leader from Atrauli to become one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been inspiring.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prashant Kishore rejects ECI's dual voter claim, clarifies by saying, 'I have nothing to...'
Prashant Kishore rejects ECI's dual voter claim, clarifies by saying, 'I have no
Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...
Amid engagement rumours, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE