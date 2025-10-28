Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh, would be named...; check details

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the UP's 76th district will be named Kalyan Singh Nagar.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the UP's 76th district will be named Kalyan Singh Nagar. However, the proposal has not yet been presented in the assembly but as the CM has announced himself the announcement will be likely made soon. According to Adityanath, the new district will be formed by reallocating areas from Aligarh and Bulandshahr. This region was the birthplace and workplace of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, making the name appropriate for the region.

According to official sources, the new district will likely include Atrauli and Gangiri tehsils of Aligarh and Dibai of Bulandshahr. This came after Rajveer Singh, former MP and son of Kalyan Singh, proposed to recognise his father’s lifework for the state's progress and governance. For this, he urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take some initiative.

As of now, India has 797 districts in 28 states and 8 union territories. After India gained Independence in 1947, there were around 230 districts, which included regions which were part of 17 provinces of British India and many princely states. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was called the United Provinces and had only 35-38 districts. It was later renamed Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative was welcomed by state leaders, saying that this is the most appropriate honour which the former CM deserved, whose rise from a small leader from Atrauli to become one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been inspiring.