Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh, would be named...; check details

Prashant Kishore rejects ECI's dual voter claim, clarifies by saying, 'I have nothing to...'
Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19
Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know
The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'
Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe
INDIA
The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the UP's 76th district will be named Kalyan Singh Nagar.
The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the UP's 76th district will be named Kalyan Singh Nagar. However, the proposal has not yet been presented in the assembly but as the CM has announced himself the announcement will be likely made soon. According to Adityanath, the new district will be formed by reallocating areas from Aligarh and Bulandshahr. This region was the birthplace and workplace of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, making the name appropriate for the region.
According to official sources, the new district will likely include Atrauli and Gangiri tehsils of Aligarh and Dibai of Bulandshahr. This came after Rajveer Singh, former MP and son of Kalyan Singh, proposed to recognise his father’s lifework for the state's progress and governance. For this, he urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take some initiative.
As of now, India has 797 districts in 28 states and 8 union territories. After India gained Independence in 1947, there were around 230 districts, which included regions which were part of 17 provinces of British India and many princely states. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was called the United Provinces and had only 35-38 districts. It was later renamed Uttar Pradesh.
The initiative was welcomed by state leaders, saying that this is the most appropriate honour which the former CM deserved, whose rise from a small leader from Atrauli to become one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been inspiring.