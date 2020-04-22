Uttar Pradesh: Clashes break out between police and locals amidst lockdown in Aligarh

A clash broke out between the police and a group of people amidst lockdown in Aligarh on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Bhojpura area in Kotwali police circle.

As per media reports, the police were attacked when they attempted to close down shops in the district. The police were asking the vegetable vendors to shut down their shops as a large number of people gathered there.

The situation took a turn for the worse when people started pelting stones at the team.

#WATCH Aligarh: A clash broke out between Police & a group of people in the city today. Circle Officer says, "Vegetable sellers were quarreling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them."

"Vegetable sellers were quarreling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them." a circle officer says.

One policeman was injured in the incident. Efforts are being made to identify the persons involved in the stone-pelting so that strict punishment can be meted out to them.

It must be noted as the coronavirus cases surge, social distancing is paramount at this point in time. Therefore, policemen at different places are dispersing crowds gathered at fruit and vegetable markets as citizens flout social distancing rules.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India neared the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll had crossed 600 last. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the COVID-19 case tally in the country, as of 9 AM on Wednesday, stands at 19,984 -- which includes 15,474 active cases, 3,870 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 640 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, India has reported as many as 1,383 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.