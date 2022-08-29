Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Child stolen from Mathura railway station found at house of BJP corporator who 'bought a son'

The child was found from a BJP corporator’s house in Firozabad, leading the cops to bust a racket that steals and sells children, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

Screengrab of CCTV footage from Mathura Railway Station

A seven-month-old baby, who was stolen from next to his sleeping parents at Mathura railway station in the wee hours of August 24, has been found by the police. 

The child was found from a BJP corporator’s house in Firozabad, leading the cops to bust a racket that steals and sells children, police said. 

BJP’s Vinita Agarwal and her husband allegedly bought the child, a boy, for Rs 1.8 lakh from two doctors, who were part of a larger gang, as they wanted a son. The couple already has a daughter. 

In all eight people have been arrested, including the man who was caught on a security camera when he picked up the child from the platform. The kidnapper, who was caught on CCTV, has been identified as one Deepak. 

Mathura Police held a press conference over the case, where they handed over the child to his mother. The police showed visuals of stacks of Rs 500 notes recovered from the arrested doctors. 

According to reports, Vinita and her husband Murari have a 12-year-old daughter, but no son. They claimed that they adopted the child, unaware of the fact that it was stolen. On the charge of buying a stolen child, the police had taken the whole family to Mathura last night for questioning. 

In a detailed statement, senior police officer Mohammed Mushtaq said said the kidnapping was carried out by a gang involved in trafficking for money.  

"We found that a man named Deep Kumar took the child. He is part of a gang that includes two doctors who run a hospital in the neighboring Hathras district. Some other health workers are involved too. We interrogated the people in whose home the child was found, and they told us they had only one daughter, so wanted a son. That's why they made the deal," Mushtaq was quoted by NDTV as saying in his statement.

The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV shows a seven-month-old child, sleeping next to his mother on a platform at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh, kidnapped by a man.

The man can be seen passing next to the baby, who is asleep with his mother, in the video of the incident. He returns a short while later, picks the kid up, and dashes off. He was seen on CCTV racing in the direction of a train that was waiting on the platform. 

