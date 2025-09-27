UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues BIG warning after Bareilly violence: 'Maulana forgot...'

His comment comes after an Muslim cleric called for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign, following which a huge crowd of demonstrators gathered and clashed with the police. The cleric, Tauqeer Raza Khan, has since been arrested. Read on to know more on this.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a warning after violent clashes took place between locals and the police in Bareilly on Friday. Speaking at the "Viksit UP" event on Saturday, Adityanath said that any disruptions will be met with stringent punishment. His comment comes after an Muslim cleric called for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign, following which a huge crowd of demonstrators gathered and clashed with the police. The cleric, Tauqeer Raza Khan, has since been arrested.

What did Yogi Adityanath say on Bareilly unrest?

Adityanath said at the event: "Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state." He added: "He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting." He further stated that since 2017 (the year he assumed office), the state government has "not allowed even a curfew" in Uttar Pradesh.

What happened in Bareilly on Friday?

Protests erupted in Bareilly as demonstrators pelted stones and police launched a lathi-charge to contain the crowd. Authorities have said that 10 policemen were injured in the clashes, adding that more than 40 people have been taken into custody. Police have filed a case against hundreds of unidentified persons on charges of rioting, obstruction of government work, and assault of police personnel. Videos from the incident showed a large crowd gathered outside cleric Raza Khan's house, raising slogans and holding placards saying: "I love Muhammad."

What is the 'I love Muhammad' row?

The row began earlier this month in Kanpur, when an "I love Muhammad" poster was put up on a tent during Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi celebrations. Hindu groups in the area objected to the poster saying it was deliberately pasted at a site where festivals such as Ram Navami are celebrated. Tensions escalated between the two communities in the region as Hindus alleged their posters were torn and taken down. Many also took to social media to further popularise the "I love Muhammad" slogan. Hindu religious leaders also launched a countercampaign in Varanasi with "I love Mahadev" posters and placards.