Uttar Pradesh: Chickenpox infects nine students at government primary school in Sohaon

Some of the kids, according to school sources, started showing signs of chickenpox a few days ago, including red patches on the face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Representational Image

In the district's Sohaon development block, nine students and a teacher of a government primary school have been infected with chickenpox, doctors said. Community Health Centre (Narahi) Superintendent Dr Saket Bihari Sharma reported nine infected children at the primary school.

Assistant teacher Vivek Kumar has also been infected, according to Block Education Officer Lalji.

School sources said some of the children began to display symptoms, including red spots on the face, a few days ago.

Information about the children being infected was received on Friday. Acting on the information, Health department teams began their treatment and also made efforts to prevent further spread of the disease, Sharma said.

What is Chickenpox?
The varicella-zoster virus is responsible for the illness known as chickenpox. It develops into a bumpy rash with fluid-filled blisters that makes you itch like crazy. Those who have never had chickenpox or who have not been immunised are at greater risk of spreading the illness to others. Today, kids may avoid getting chickenpox thanks to a vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States advocate for routine immunisation (CDC).

Getting the chickenpox vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family against this potentially dangerous disease.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
