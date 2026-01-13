FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Uttar Pradesh: Central government approves Rs 5700 crore Greenfield highway project, 112 km long elevated corridor to be constructed, check details

The highway will be built as an elevated corridor, with special ramps being constructed at Mahoba, Ghatampur, and Hamirpur to ensure connectivity to nearby towns and villages is not disrupted.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 06:55 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Central government approves Rs 5700 crore Greenfield highway project, 112 km long elevated corridor to be constructed, check details
The Kanpur-Bundelkhand Green Field Highway project has received approval from the central government, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited tenders for the construction of the highway, which is expected to cost around Rs 5700 crore.

Construction to begin soon

The construction of the 112 km long highway is expected to begin soon, with the tender process expected to be finalised by February. The highway will be built as an elevated corridor, with special ramps being constructed at Mahoba, Ghatampur, and Hamirpur to ensure connectivity to nearby towns and villages is not disrupted.

Linking with Bundelkhand Expressway

The Green Field Highway will be linked with the Bundelkhand Expressway, providing an alternative route to Delhi and other districts in Bundelkhand. The highway will be approximately 60 meters above the Bundelkhand Expressway. The NHAI will be responsible for the construction of the highway, with the central government allocating a budget of around Rs 5700 crore for the project.

Land acquisition is underway in three districts, with 93 villages affected, including 49 in Kanpur Nagar and Dehat, 35 in Hamirpur, and 9 in Mahoba-Kabrai. The total land required for the project is around 1139 hectares.

Benefits of the project

The new highway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the Kanpur-Sagar route and decrease the number of accidents. The highway will also provide improved connectivity to the region, boosting economic growth and development. The project is a significant step towards improving the region's infrastructure and is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy.

What is a Greenfield ighhway?

A Green Field Highway is a new route developed on a completely new track, aiming to divert traffic from congested areas and create development opportunities in new regions. The Kanpur-Kabrai Green Field Highway is one such project, aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic pressure in the region.

The project involves the construction of a 112 km long highway, with a total land requirement of 1139 hectares. The highway will pass through Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Mahoba districts. The project is expected to be completed in a timely manner, with the tender process expected to be finalised by February.

