Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against BJP leader, doctor in Prayagraj after girl alleges rape

Prayagraj Police on Wednesday registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a doctor accused of raping a BA girl student in Prayagraj.

An investigation against the BJP leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi and Dr Anil Dwivedi has been started.

According to SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh, the victim's magistrate statement will be taken soon and the arrest of the accused will only be done after the initial investigation.

The complaint has been lodged in the Colonelganj Police Station.

The police has also reportedly taken the medical test of the girl allegedly raped in the incident.

According to the victim's statement, the accused met her in the pretext of selling land in Pratapgarh. Then, the BJP leader Shyam Prakash Dwivedi and the doctor Shyam Prakash Dwivedi forecefully raped her, and afterwards threatened to kill her and her family if she reported the incident.

She alleged both the accused of raping her in a hotel and that the two had also forcibly entered her house in March and raped her.

However, the BJP leader has denied the allegations. He said that he was involved in the movement to stop religious conversions which is why he was being framed by opposition parties.

He is currently the regional vice president of the BJP Yuva Morcha's Kashi. His father Ramraksha Dwivedi has also been the District President of BJP in Prayagraj.

Shyam has his own hotel and runs other businesses as well and the leader also has several photos on social media with PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other known party leaders.