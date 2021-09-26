Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion likely to take place today: Sources

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his cabinet today (September 26, 2021), reported news agency ANI quoting sources. This comes just months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 and the expansion can include former Congress leader Jitin Prasada. According to sources, Adityanath's cabinet can see many new faces, who will be getting inducted as ministers.

The UP cabinet expansion will be held this evening at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Lucknow, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party is among the front runners for new ministers to be inducted in Adityanath's cabinet. The other names that have come up are Sangeeta Balwant Bind, Chhatrapal Gangwar, Sanjay Gaur, Dharmveer Prajapati, Palturam, Tejpal Nagar, Baby Rani Maurya, and AK Sharma.

This should be noted that the cabinet expansion will take place for the third time in Uttar Pradesh that is bound to go to the poll next year.

With this expansion, Uttar Pradesh will become the fourth BJP-ruled state to go through a major rejig. This comes after Gujarat saw a change of Chief Minister after Vijay Rupani resigned earlier this month and Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as Gujarat's new chief minister. Gujarat also saw cabinet change.

Before that, Uttarakhand witnessed a change of its CM three times and Pushkar Singh Dhami became the chief minister after subsequent resignations of Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat.

In Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai took over as the CM after BS Yediyurappa resigned.

Apart from this, the oath-taking ceremony of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet will also take place today and according to reports, seven new faces will be inducted.